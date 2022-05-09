Dentons-Led Cannabis Producer Readies Direct Listing

By Tom Zanki (May 9, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Research-focused cannabis producer Bright Green Corp. told regulators on Monday that it will go public this Wednesday through a direct listing, an alternative route that enables a company to begin trading without conducting an initial public offering, represented by Dentons. Grants, New Mexico-based Bright Green initially planned to go public on Monday, but moved its debut to May 11, according to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The company plans to register 158.2 million shares that will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "BGXX." A direct listing enables a company to go...

