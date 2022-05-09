ITC Recommends Exclusion Order In Case Warning Of IP Theft

By Britain Eakin (May 9, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has determined that Chinese company Wuhan Healthgen Biotechnology Corp. infringed a patent owned by Ventria Bioscience Inc. in a case where the Kansas attorney general cited concerns about "Chinese economic espionage." In a decision unsealed May 5, Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara found that Wuhan Healthgen failed to show the patent, which covers a method for improving cell growth in artificial environments, was invalid, and held that its imports violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which is a law prohibiting the import of products that infringe U.S. patents. Judge McNamara's April 7...

