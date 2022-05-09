Fed. Circ. Won't Block Generic Lung Drug During Appeal

By Adam Lidgett (May 9, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to block Sandoz from launching a generic version of pulmonary fibrosis drug Esbriet, rejecting Genentech's bid for an injunction during an appeal in litigation involving the companies. In a two-page order on Monday, the circuit court denied a bid from California-based Genentech Inc., a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, to enjoin Sandoz from marketing a competing generic version pending an appeal in the case. In its short order, the appellate court said that "based on the papers submitted and without prejudicing the ultimate disposition of the appeal, we conclude that the appellants have not established that...

