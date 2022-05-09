Egypt Fintech Co. Paymob Gets $50M For Growth In Series B

By Charlie Innis (May 9, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Paymob, a digital payments startup in Egypt, announced on Monday that it bagged $50 million in a funding round to support the company's growth plans. The financial technology startup's Series B was led by Kora Capital, PayPal Ventures and Clay Point, and the round included participating investors Helios Digital Ventures, British International Investment, Nclude, A15, FMO and Global Ventures, according to the announcement. Paymob said the fundraise will help the company develop more products and extend its reach into more markets in the Middle East and Africa. Islam Shawky, Paymob's co-founder and CEO, praised the addition of PayPal's venture capital arm...

