Chancery Should Order Biogen To Give Up Docs, Report Says

By Rose Krebs (May 9, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A special master has told the Delaware Chancery Court it should order Biogen Inc. to turn over documents it withheld from an investor as being privileged, saying the investor has shown the documents are needed to investigate potential mismanagement by the company's board. In a report made public Friday, special master Shaun Michael Kelly, a partner at Connolly Gallagher LLP, told the court that investor Melvin Gross' motion to compel production of documents Biogen considers privileged should be granted. "Consistent with this court's prior rulings, and for the foregoing reasons, I recommend that the court find that plaintiff has properly invoked...

