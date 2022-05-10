Baker McKenzie Adds Leading Tax M&A Practitioner

By Michael Nunes (May 10, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie added a new partner who was previously at Kirkland & Ellis LLP to its expanding tax practice, the firm said in a statement. Lane Morgan joined the firm's tax practice at its Dallas office, Baker McKenzie said in a release Monday, the day he started at the firm. He will focus on domestic and international transactions, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, public offerings, tax-free spinoffs and other types of financing, according to the statement. Morgan said his reason for joining the firm was its reputation on both the global and domestic stage. In his mind, Baker McKenzie was the go-to...

