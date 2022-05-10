Researchers Want DEA To Move On Pot Import Application

By Mike Curley (May 10, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A medical cannabis research lab is asking a Rhode Island federal court for an injunction ordering the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to make a final determination on an application to import and study cannabis, saying the DEA has been in violation of its own rules by dragging its feet on the application. In the motion, filed Thursday, affiliated companies MMJ International Holdings Corp., MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs Inc. told the court that they've been waiting more than two years for a final determination on its applications — well beyond the deadlines set in the 2015 amendment to...

