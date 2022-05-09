CFPB Says Equal Credit Law Applies Before, After Loans OK'd

By Sarah Jarvis (May 9, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday published an advisory opinion affirming that the protections in the Equal Credit Opportunity Act cover customers both before and after they have received a loan — not just during the application process. The opinion noted among other things that protecting applicants from discrimination while they request credit and once credit has been extended "precludes obvious paths to evasion," saying creditors can't extend credit on certain terms and later revoke or amend those terms. "Nor can a creditor use similar means to avoid ever having to explain to an applicant the reasons for an adverse action,"...

