Squire Patton Hires Acting US Atty As Ohio Litigation Partner

By Donald Morrison (May 26, 2022, 10:20 AM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has hired an acting U.S. attorney who led the Southern District of Ohio's district's first international terrorism trial for its global litigation practice, the firm has announced. Vipal Patel is entering private practice after more than 22 years as a federal prosecutor specializing in civil litigation, white collar cases and False Claim Act investigations, the firm said May 10. Patel told Law360 that he "felt like I'd finished just about everything I had set out to accomplish" in public service and "I couldn't think of any better firm to join than Squire Patton Boggs." Patel's move follows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS