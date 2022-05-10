Ex-DOJ Trial Atty Joins Honigman's New DC Office As Partner

By Jack Rodgers (May 10, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Honigman LLP has added a former U.S. Department of Justice litigator to its recently opened Washington, D.C., office, the firm said recently. Denise Barnes has spent the past seven years as a trial attorney in the fraud section of the DOJ's commercial litigation branch, the firm said May 3. Barnes will focus her practice on regulatory investigations, white collar compliance and complex commercial litigation. Barnes told Law360 on Tuesday that her experience at the Justice Department allowed her to work on novel issues. "I made the transition because I believe I have a true value add to private clients," she said....

