Keep It Short And Simple, Justices Advise Appellate Attys

By Rosie Manins (May 9, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's chief justice and its longest-serving justice say they're more likely to be impressed by attorneys who keep their arguments simple and their briefs concise, especially those who don't reach page limits. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Clarence Thomas shared some tips for appellate lawyers while speaking to hundreds of attorneys and judges at the Eleventh Circuit judicial conference in Atlanta on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They encouraged lawyers, when making their cases, to put themselves in the shoes of a judge, avoid overcomplicating the issues and be honest. Justice Roberts said one of the...

