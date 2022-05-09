Norton Rose Latest To Match Cravath Associate Pay Scale

By Matt Perez (May 9, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright is the latest firm to match the Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP salary scale for associates and has also announced its year-end bonus plans, according to a Monday report. Associates who started at the firm both this year and last will be paid a base salary of $215,000, while attorneys who joined in 2014 will be paid $415,000, according to a Monday report from legal blog Above The Law. In addition, the firm announced year-end bonuses for attorneys who billed at least 1,900 client hours. Those bonuses will range between $15,000 for the class of 2022 to $115,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS