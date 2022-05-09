Calif. Bar, Girardi Trustee Reach Deal On Records Handover

By Andrew Strickler (May 9, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The California bar and the trustee for the bankrupt Girardi Keese firm asked a federal judge on Monday to approve a deal in which the trustee will share records with the bar for an ongoing probe of its handling of past complaints against Thomas V. Girardi. In a proposed deal filed with a California bankruptcy court, the bar and Chapter 7 trustee Elissa D. Miller said the bar's law firm had agreed to shoulder the upfront costs of answering a bar subpoena. That agreement by Los Angeles firm Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP addresses Miller's concerns that complying with the records...

