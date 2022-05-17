Florida Insurance Crisis Bleeds Into Reinsurance, Experts Say

By Shawn Rice (May 17, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- As Florida lawmakers convene for a special session this month, the state's hurricane catastrophe fund and reinsurance market are two areas that insurance experts say need attention in an environment that has seen three insurers go insolvent this year and prompted others to stop underwriting in the Sunshine State altogether. Mounting hurricane claims and slow rebuilding efforts for damaged homes from previous hurricanes have policyholders and regulators worried about insurers going under or not writing policies, according to insurance experts. Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in August 2021, hitting Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, was the latest to pile on concerns...

