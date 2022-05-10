Goldman Pulling Back On SPACs Amid Regulatory Crackdown

By Tom Zanki (May 9, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Monday that it is curtailing work on transactions involving special purpose acquisition companies, a once red-hot market that now faces the likelihood of increased regulation. "We are reducing our involvement in the SPAC business in response to the changed regulatory environment," Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Maeve DuVally told Law360 on Monday. DuVally did not elaborate on the extent of Goldman's strategic shift. Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg News reported that a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposal in March that could increase underwriters' liability in SPAC mergers had prompted Goldman Sachs to pause work on new...

