Schumer Sets Up Action On Bedoya FTC Nomination

By James Arkin (May 9, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made a procedural motion to move forward on Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to the Federal Trade Commission Monday, setting up a possible vote this week on the long-stalled nomination that would bring the FTC to full strength. Schumer filed a cloture motion to end debate on Bedoya's nomination, a move that sets up a possible vote as early as Wednesday. It's the second time Democrats have made the move to set up Bedoya's confirmation on the Senate floor, though a similar procedural motion last month was withdrawn because Democratic senators were absent due to COVID-19. A...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS