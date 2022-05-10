Energy Co. Claims Ex-GC Stole Trade Secrets

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 10, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Onyx Renewable Partners LP has said in a new suit in New York federal court that its former general counsel stole trade secrets from the company's digital cloud and likely shared the information with his wife, Onyx's former CEO and president who left the company to start her own solar energy project. The clean energy provider filed suit last week in the Southern District of New York against Hilary Kao, its former general counsel, alleging that just before resigning from the company in May 2021, he downloaded over 10,000 of the provider's confidential files onto an external hard drive and has...

