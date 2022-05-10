NY DA's Paralegal Accused Of Unemployment Insurance Theft

By Emily Lever (May 10, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A paralegal for the Brooklyn prosecutor's office was indicted Monday on charges of receiving New Jersey unemployment insurance while holding a full-time job, according to New Jersey state prosecutors. Brianna Larkins, 34, allegedly filed for $19,659 in unemployment benefits throughout 2020 while working full-time for the Kings County District Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, according to the New Jersey attorney general and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, which jointly investigated. Larkins was indicted by a state grand jury. Larkins could be facing three to five years in prison and fined up to $15,000, according to the attorney...

