Gilead Slaps Rivals With Patent Suit Over HIV Drug

By Jasmin Jackson (May 10, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. has initiated a drug patent suit against a trio of competitors in Delaware federal court, seeking to block three generic versions of its human immunodeficiency virus treatment Biktarvy. Gilead said in a complaint Monday that its rivals — Lupin Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. — have each sought approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce their own versions of the HIV-1 medication before Gilead's market exclusivity times out. The pharmaceutical maker contends that its competitors' trio of abbreviated new drug applications, or ANDAs, infringe three drug patents for Biktarvy, two of which don't...

