Calif. Bar Exam Pass Rate Falls To 34% In Return To In-Person

By Dave Simpson (May 9, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- California's February bar exam, the state's first in-person exam since the start of the pandemic, saw the passage rate tumble to 33.9%, down from 53% in July and 37.2% in the February 2021 exam, the State Bar announced Friday. The passage rate is up from the last in-person exam, in February 2020, when only 26.8% of test-takers passed, the State Bar said. Scores peaked during the pandemic, with a 60.7% passage rate in October 2020, after the Golden State lowered the score required to pass the exam and — in response to COVID-19 — delayed the test and administered it online...

