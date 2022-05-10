Anti-Scams Rule Stops 2,000 More Online Shopping Frauds

By Dawood Fakhir (May 10, 2022, 4:19 PM BST) -- New payment checks online have prevented an additional 2,000 cases of card fraud a month, according to research by Britain's biggest building society. Nationwide Building Society said on Monday that the "strong customer authentication system" introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority was proving invaluable in shielding customers from fraud. The system allows online shoppers to verify that they are making the purchase by responding to a notification on their mobile banking app or by entering a single-use passcode sent to their phone. Card issuers can decline the transaction if the buyer fails the authentication process. "The introduction of new strong customer authentication measures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS