Gov't Commits To Financial Services, Economic Crime Reform

By Najiyya Budaly (May 10, 2022, 3:30 PM BST) -- The British government unveiled plans on Tuesday to push ahead with a legislative agenda to revamp its regulation of financial markets and fight economic crime, including bills that will grant powers to govern digital finance and a scandal-riddled accounting sector. The plans were laid out in the Queen's Speech — delivered to lawmakers by Prince Charles, who was standing in for the Queen — setting out the government's legislative agenda for the forthcoming parliamentary session. The government's Financial Services and Markets Bill, which has already been announced, and the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill were included in the legislative program....

