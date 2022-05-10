Wachtell Guides Aramark's Uniform Services Biz Spinoff

By Charlie Innis (May 10, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Aramark said Tuesday it plans to separate its uniform services business, which rents out work attire to other companies, into an independent, publicly traded entity in a transaction advised by Wachtell. After the spinoff, Aramark will continue operating in food and facilities services, and Aramark Uniform Services will focus on its rental programs for work clothing, towels, linens, floor mats, and managed restroom and first aid services, according to the announcement. Aramark's CEO, John Zillmer, said in the statement that Aramark Uniform Services' executive team has come up with a plan to bring more value to the newly separated company....

