UK Readies Rule Forcing Banks To Reimburse Scam Victims

By Ronan Barnard (May 10, 2022, 6:38 PM BST) -- The government announced on Tuesday that it is going to amend legislation to ensure that banks and payment service providers reimburse victims of "approved push payment fraud." The government said in a policy paper that the volume and value of push payment fraud, which manipulates victims into making real-time payments to the scammer's bank account, have risen across the U.K. This is despite pledges by a number of payment service providers to reimburse victims of the fraud to help fight the harm it causes to consumers. The announcement said the government will introduce a legislative amendment to the upcoming Financial Services and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS