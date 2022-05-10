Georgia-Pacific Says 6th Circ. Flubbed $49M Superfund Row

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 10, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP on Monday asked the Sixth Circuit to reconsider a panel's ruling that International Paper Co. and Weyerhaeuser Co. are not liable for any part of a $49 million Superfund cleanup in Michigan. There are two reasons the panel's decision from last month should be reviewed, Georgia-Pacific said. First, the panel improperly granted relief to Weyerhaeuser even though the company dismissed its appeal earlier in the proceedings, and second, the panel should have decided but did not whether International Paper is liable under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act. A unanimous three-judge panel last month overturned...

