NY Atty Struck Secret Plea Deal Before Lt. Gov.'s Indictment

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 10, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT) -- A New York real estate lawyer indicted in a bribery conspiracy with former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin quietly pled guilty as a cooperating witness shortly before the top state official was arrested and resigned last month, according to court records unsealed Tuesday. Gerald Migdol of Migdol & Migdol LLP and the Migdol Organization pled guilty to seven counts including conspiracy, bribery, honest services wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, falsifying records, and bank fraud conspiracy. "I knew that what I was doing was wrong and unlawful," Migdol told the court. Migdol, 72, now faces up to 107 years in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS