​​​​​​​Senators Float Bill To Combat Health Care Workplace Violence

By Parker Purifoy (May 11, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. senators on Wednesday introduced legislation backed by labor organizations to address workplace violence against health care and social care workers, citing rising rates of violence against those workers during the pandemic. The bill, introduced by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), would establish new federal workplace safety standards through the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to a news release. It would also require workplaces to implement safety procedures and training programs to curb rates of patient violence in hospitals and other care facilities. Baldwin announced the legislation during a news conference Wednesday as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS