2 SPACs Net $375M Combined To Pursue Tech Acquisitions

By Tom Zanki (May 10, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Two special-purpose acquisition companies, one focused on acquiring an Indian technology business and another pursuing a blockchain-related startup, began trading Tuesday after raising $375 million combined under the guidance of five law firms. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp. priced 22.5 million units at $10 each, raising $225 million. The company, which plans to acquire a "high-growth" Indian business, is advised by Winston & Strawn LLP and its underwriter is guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Ogier law firm is also advising Investcorp on Cayman Islands legal matters. Units of Investcorp began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "IVCA"...

