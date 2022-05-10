Jewelry Co. Seeks Duty-Free Treatment For Omani Imports

By Rae Ann Varona (May 10, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A jewelry importer challenged the denial of duty-free treatment for goods manufactured in Oman, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that the raw materials underwent substantial transformations to warrant duty-free eligibility under the U.S-Oman Free Trade Agreement. AAA Jewelers Inc. said in its suit filed against the U.S. government Monday that the gold and copper used in its 21- and 22-karat gold necklaces, rings, pendants and other jewelry did not originate from Oman and that the two metals went through a total of three "substantial transformations" in Oman to be considered duty-free Oman-originating goods. "The non-originating gold and copper was...

