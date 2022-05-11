FCA Floats Broker Commission Limit In Post-Grenfell Rises

By Martin Croucher (May 11, 2022, 3:40 PM BST) -- The U.K. finance watchdog is considering whether to use its powers to limit brokers' commissions amid concerns about surging insurance prices for leaseholders in high-rise buildings after a fire in a London tower block in which 72 people died. The Financial Conduct Authority floated the possibility in a letter to Housing Secretary Michael Gove on Tuesday after insurers had raised premiums significantly since the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, when fire tore through the 24-story block of flats in west London. Gove asked the FCA in January to investigate why insurance costs continue to rise "dramatically" despite progress in making high-rise residential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS