Medtronic Shedding Intersect Unit For $1B Deal

By Matthew Perlman (May 10, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that Medtronic Inc. had agreed to sell a subsidiary of Intersect ENT in order to prevent harm to competition that enforcers found would result from its planned $1 billion acquisition of the California-based medical device company. The FTC said in a statement that Medtronic had agreed to sell Intersect's Fiagon unit to Hemostasis LLC over concerns raised by enforcers about the broader deal's potential impact on the market for certain devices used in ear, nose and throat procedures. Holly Vedova, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said the agreement was part of the commission's...

