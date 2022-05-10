Manatees Starve, But EPA Ignores Pollution, Suit Says

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 10, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Florida manatees are starving in large numbers as their food sources have died under pressure from fertilizer runoff-caused algal blooms, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is refusing to revisit water quality standards in their habitat, green groups said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Save the Manatee Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife said that last year the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked the EPA to revisit its 2009 approval of water quality standards for nitrogen and phosphorus in the Indian River Lagoon, on Florida's eastern shores near Orlando, after algal outbreaks killed tens of thousands...

