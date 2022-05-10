Iowa Judge Is Biden's First Red-State District Pick

By James Arkin (May 10, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's trial court nominees for more than a year were for vacancies in states with at least one Democratic senator. But his first red-state pick came with one important recommendation: Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Judiciary Committee's top Republican. Biden nominated Magistrate Judge Stephen Locher to a vacancy on the District Court for the Southern District of Iowa last month, after he was recommended by Grassley and Iowa's other Republican senator, Joni Ernst. It was Biden's first pick for dozens of red-state vacancies, but does not necessarily portend a shift away from Democrats' focus on confirming judges in blue states or...

