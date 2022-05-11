Stradley Ronon Appellate Chair Joins Stevens & Lee In Pa.

By James Boyle (May 11, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- An attorney with nearly 20 years of experience in Pennsylvania's appellate courts has moved his practice from Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP to collaborate with a former U.S. Third Circuit judge at Stevens & Lee PC. Karl S. Myers joined Stevens & Lee this week as a shareholder and co-chair of the firm's appellate litigation practice group, where he will share management duties with former U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Judge Thomas I. Vanaskie. Myers told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that he was prepared to finish his career with Stradley Ronon after building his practice there for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS