Harney Westwood Advises On Luckin Coffee's Cayman Reorg

By Vince Sullivan (May 10, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Global offshore law firm Harney Westwood & Riegels announced its role in achieving a $460 million restructuring of Chinese company Luckin Coffee Inc. in Cayman Islands court, saying it acted as local counsel for the company as it addressed its note debt and class action claims from investors alleging financial fraud. Harney Westwood said the Cayman Islands court approved the restructuring last month of $460 million in 0.75% senior notes due in 2025 as part of a scheme of arrangement completed in provisional liquidation proceedings commenced there in July 2020. The plan also includes a $175 million settlement of a federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS