Terra Selloff Spotlights Need For Stablecoin Regs, Yellen Says

By Elise Hansen (May 10, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A mass selloff of stablecoin TerraUSD that caused the asset's price to plunge far below $1 is a further warning sign that the cryptocurrency can present a risk to financial stability, U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday. Yellen used TerraUSD's woes to call for a legislative and regulatory framework for stablecoins, saying it would be "highly appropriate" to get something in place this year. Stablecoins are digital assets that are supposed to maintain a steady price — often $1 per coin — but TerraUSD's price fell to as low as 69 cents on Monday, according...

