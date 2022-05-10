Attys Urge 4th Circ. To Revisit W.Va. Law On Drug Case Ads

By Emily Field (May 10, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Attorneys on Tuesday pushed the full Fourth Circuit to rethink a panel's decision that a West Virginia state law restricting how attorneys can solicit clients in medical device and medication cases does not violate the First Amendment, saying the law is unconstitutional. Two attorneys and a client say in a petition for a rehearing en banc that under the law, attorneys who advertise for clients harmed by drugs or medical devices can be sanctioned and possibly disbarred for using the word "recall" truthfully and in the same way it's used by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and by manufacturers themselves....

