Judge Salas Calls To Revive Stalled Judicial Protections Bill

By Bill Wichert (May 10, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, whose son was killed in a shooting at her home, pushed Congress on Tuesday to also pass a stalled judicial protection bill, as the Senate fast-tracked police safeguards for U.S. Supreme Court justices' families in the wake of abortion protests at some of their houses. After the Senate passed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022 on Monday — which was introduced on Thursday on the heels of increased scrutiny and public protests following the leak of a draft opinion that indicates the high court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade — Judge Salas said it is time to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS