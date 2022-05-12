TGIF: Why Juries Love To Start The Weekend With A Verdict

By Cara Salvatore (May 12, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- On a recent Friday afternoon, a Manhattan federal jury cleared a former Nomura trader of fraud. About an hour later, another jury in Delaware likewise wrapped up its deliberations and ruled that Illumina owed a rival company $334 million for infringing DNA-sequencing patents. There's little quantitative research available on the phenomenon of the Friday verdict — how often it happens, in what types of case, after how many hours of deliberations, or whether those averages differ from verdicts on other days of the week. But trial lawyers say they often find themselves bracing for a jury note as the clock ticks...

