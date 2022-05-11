P&C Insurance Leaders Warn Of Polarized Legislatures

By Ben Zigterman (May 11, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A panel of property and casualty insurance industry leaders warned Wednesday that polarization in legislatures around the country can lead to poorly thought-out policies and inaction that emboldens activists to pursue their goals with regulators. Dave Snyder, the vice president of international policy for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, told Indiana State University's Insurance Public Policy Summit that the industry is ready to tackle issues such as climate change and social equity, but that "there are no easy answers to this." "If public policy issues aren't settled in the legislative body, activists from either side will seek other ways to achieve their...

