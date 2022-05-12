DMH Stallard Guides GRP's Acquisition Of Castle Insurance

By Dawood Fakhir (May 12, 2022, 11:25 AM BST) -- Insurance broker-buyer Global Risk Partners has said it has acquired broker Castle Insurance Services in its first deal in northeast England that will help it grow and acquire more retail businesses in the region. GRP did not disclose the amount it paid for Castle Insurance Services (North East) Ltd. in a deal that has been given the regulatory green light. GRP's head of mergers and acquisitions, Stephen Ross, said on Wednesday that the company had been looking for a well-established brokerage in the northeast for some time, and that Castle will become the firm's base in the region. "We are really pleased to acquire...

