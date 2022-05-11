6 Firms Build Philip Morris' $16B Swedish Match Buy

By Tom Zanki (May 11, 2022, 8:38 AM EDT) -- Tobacco giant Philip Morris on Wednesday agreed to buy smaller peer Swedish Match for $16 billion, in a deal put together by six law firms that's meant to drive the companies toward a future in which they offer mostly smoke-free products. The transaction calls for Philip Morris Holland Holdings BV to make a public offer to shareholders of Swedish Match AB for 106 Swedish krona ($10.62) per share, or a total deal value of about $16 billion, according to a statement. Philip Morris International Inc. is represented by Roschier Advokatbyrå as lead legal counsel, with DLA Piper LLP serving as international counsel...

