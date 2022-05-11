Senate Vote To Codify Roe Abortion Protections Fails

By James Arkin (May 11, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Democrats' push to codify abortion protections into law failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday, leaving them without a clear path forward in the wake of a leaked draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the decades-old Roe v. Wade precedent. The procedural vote to advance the Women's Health Protection Act failed 49-51, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., being the only senator to cross party lines and oppose the measure. It's a repeat of the same result in February, when Democrats were also unable to advance the legislation and lacked not just the 60 votes to...

