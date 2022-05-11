Amazon Sellers Drop Suit Against Kentucky AG For Good

By Matthew Perlman (May 11, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Amazon sellers who brought a suit aiming to stop the Kentucky attorney general's office from conducting price-gouging probes into the online merchants have now agreed to drop the case permanently, after trying to leave the door open last year for an easy refiling. The Online Merchants Guild responded Tuesday to a show cause order issued by the Kentucky federal court overseeing the case that asked why it should not be dismissed with prejudice, after the Sixth Circuit vacated an injunction blocking the investigations last year. The guild moved following the circuit court's ruling to dismiss the case without prejudice, contending that...

