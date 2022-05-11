CFPB Strikes $11M Deal With Debt-Relief Service Providers

By Jon Hill (May 11, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that it has ordered a pair of third-party service providers for debt-relief companies to pay more than $11 million in refunds and fines as part of an enforcement action tied to allegedly improper fees collected from consumers. Tennessee-based RAM Payment LLC, also known as Reliant, and Account Management Systems LLC provided payment processing and account maintenance services that enabled debt-relief companies to take illegal advance fees from clients, the CFPB said in a consent order resolving findings against them. The order also resolves CFPB findings against RAM's former president and vice president, Gregory...

