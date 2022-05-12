Ex-Pa. Environmental Dept. Atty Rejoins McNees In Harrisburg

By Adrian Cruz (May 12, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT) -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC announced that it rehired a former attorney with over 40 years of environmental and energy law experience as a part-time of counsel in its Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, office. Terry Bossert rejoined McNees earlier this month after spending the past two and a half years as general counsel with the Marcellus Shale Coalition, an advocacy group focused on the interests of Pennsylvania's shale natural gas industry. He will continue to serve in that role on a part-time basis while at McNees. Bossert's first stint as a member at McNees lasted from 1979 to 1995. "Terry has been one...

