Chancery Orders Biogen To Give Documents To Investor

By Rose Krebs (May 11, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has ordered Biogen Inc. to turn over documents it had withheld from an investor as being privileged, after a special master appointed in the discovery dispute had recommended the court do so. On Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. ordered the Massachusetts-based company to turn over documents to investor Melvin Gross within 10 days. Biogen will be permitted to redact certain information in the documents, the order said. "The parties expressly preserve and reserve, and do not waive, any rights to make further application to the Court to enforce or clarify this Order or to resolve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS