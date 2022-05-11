Ex-Sleep Number Execs Can't File For Patents, 8th Circ. Says

By Andrew Karpan (May 11, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit agreed Wednesday with a federal judge in Minnesota, Sleep Number's home state, who blocked two former executives of the mattress giant from going to the patent office with ideas about using beds to monitor biometric data, ideas they allegedly signed away half a decade ago. A trio of Eighth Circuit judges turned down an appeal lodged by the pair after they were blocked from applying for patents on behalf of their latest startup by a preliminary injunction issued in a lawsuit from Minneapolis-based Sleep Number. Before they founded the new UDP Labs, the two executives had fashioned an earlier...

