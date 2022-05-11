Medical Pot Co. Can't Revive Licensing Suit Against Maryland

By Sarah Jarvis (May 11, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Maryland court of appeals has upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss a would-be medical cannabis company's suit against state regulators over its failed attempt to secure a grower and processor license, saying the plaintiff never alleged it was entitled to be preapproved for the license. Judge Douglas R. M. Nazarian, writing Tuesday's unpublished opinion for the panel, said Roundtable Wellness LLC's operative complaint alleged there were inconsistencies with the scoring process, and misconduct by members of the state's Medical Cannabis Commission and application evaluators from Morgan State University. But the complaint included nothing about Roundtable's own application or how the commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS