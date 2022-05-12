Senate Panel Advances 3 US Attorney Nominees

By James Arkin (May 12, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee easily advanced three of President Joe Biden's U.S. attorney nominees Thursday, bringing them one step closer to confirmation. The committee held voice votes on Rachelle L. Crowe for the Southern District of Illinois, Jesse A. Laslovich for the District of Montana and Alexander M.M. Uballez for the District of New Mexico. Each nominee now moves to the Senate floor, though the timeline for their final confirmation is not immediately clear. Voice votes are traditionally held for U.S. attorney nominees instead of recorded votes, as the nominees are often considered non-controversial. Senators in the minority party still often...

